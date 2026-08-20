Russia to send another wheat shipment to Armenia via Azerbaijan

20 August 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russia will deliver another shipment of wheat to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan, marking the latest cargo movement along the route connecting the two countries.

According to information provided by Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), a train carrying 39 wagons with a total weight of 2,725 tons of wheat will depart from the Bilajari station on August 20 and head toward Boyuk Kesik.

The latest shipment adds to a growing volume of Russian goods transported to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory.

To date, more than 44,000 tons of grain, nearly 9,000 tons of fertilizer, 1,136 tons of propane, 133 tons of aluminum, 1,114 tons of coal, and 67 tons of timber have been transported from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.

At the same time, Azerbaijan has exported nearly 15,000 tons of diesel fuel and around 5,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.

The continued movement of agricultural products, fuel and other commodities highlights the expanding role of Azerbaijan as a transit route for regional trade between Russia and Armenia.