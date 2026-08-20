Japan plans hypersonic submarine missiles

20 August 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Japan’s Ministry of Defense plans to begin developing hypersonic missiles designed for submarine-based platforms in 2027, as well as long-range attack drones and other advanced unmanned systems.

According to reports, funding for these projects has already been included in Japan’s draft defense budget for fiscal 2027. The ministry’s spending plan is expected to focus on technologies and weapons systems designed to strengthen the country’s so-called “counterstrike capability.”

One of the most ambitious projects is the development of hypersonic missiles that could eventually be deployed on submarines. Underwater platforms are difficult to detect and track, which could make them a potentially important part of Japan’s future defense strategy. Tokyo is also working on technologies that could allow unmanned underwater vehicles to launch long-range missiles.

Japan is also planning to strengthen its air-defense capabilities. The proposed projects include unmanned interceptor aircraft and attack drones that could be launched from naval vessels. In addition, the country intends to develop an artificial intelligence-based decision-support system for its joint operational headquarters.

Earlier reports indicated that Japan’s Ministry of Defense is seeking a record ¥8.9 trillion (approximately $56.2 billion) for the 2027 fiscal year. Including related expenditures, Japan’s total defense spending could exceed ¥10.6 trillion ($67.1 billion), equivalent to around 1.5% of the country’s GDP.

Interestingly, Japan has traditionally maintained a relatively cautious defense policy, but in recent years it has been rapidly investing in long-range missiles, autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, and other advanced technologies. The shift reflects growing concerns about the security environment in the Indo-Pacific region and could significantly change the role of technology in Japan’s future defense strategy.