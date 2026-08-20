Iran says US has shifted from military action to economic war

20 August 2026 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Iran has accused the United States of changing its approach and turning to economic pressure after failing to achieve its objectives through military means.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, made the remarks in a post on his official account on X.

“The military war waged by the United States did not produce results. Now, they have called their next defeat an ‘economic war,’” Gharibabadi wrote.

He accused Washington of making “miscalculations” and attempting to justify its policies by escalating pressure on Tehran.

“They claim that Iran is on the verge of defeat and hanging by a thread. At the same time, however, they are asking all their allies to help them,” the Iranian official said.

Gharibabadi added that, in his view, the US approach was based on incorrect assessments, which had prompted Washington to adopt increasingly tougher measures against Iran.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social account that an economic war and isolation campaign against Iran had begun.

“No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity than I have to make a deal. Unfortunately, they did not take advantage of it,” Trump wrote. “Therefore, today I am announcing the largest-scale economic operation ever conducted against any country. It will be economic warfare and isolation on an unprecedented scale.”

Trump also warned that countries providing Iran with assistance through financial institutions, companies, airports or government entities would face “serious economic consequences.”

According to Trump, the restrictions should particularly target oil smuggling, currency transactions, money transfers, currency exchange offices, ship registries and front companies.

He also called on US allies to support measures aimed at isolating Iran and reiterated that Tehran “must never have a nuclear weapon.”