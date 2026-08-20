Mongolia ban social media in schools

20 August 2026 22:29 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Starting in September 2026, schools across Mongolia will ban the use of social media as part of a new policy aimed at protecting children online and reducing their dependence on smartphones.

According to Xinhua, citing Mongolia’s Minister of Education and Science Enkh-Amgalan Luvsantsereen, the restrictions will take effect with the beginning of the 2026–2027 academic year.

Under the new rules, teachers, students, and parents will also be prohibited from creating or maintaining social media chats and pages connected to school activities. This means that school-related communication will have to move away from social media platforms.

The government says the measure is intended to create a safer digital environment for children, reduce excessive smartphone use, and help students focus more on their education.

The decision reflects a growing international debate over the impact of social media on children and teenagers. Excessive use of social platforms has been linked by researchers to problems such as reduced attention, sleep disruption, and increased exposure to cyberbullying and harmful online content.

Interestingly, Mongolia is not the only country considering stricter rules for young people online. Governments in several parts of the world have introduced or discussed age restrictions, limits on smartphone use in schools, and tighter regulations for social media platforms.

The Mongolian policy could therefore become an interesting example of how schools are trying to balance the benefits of digital communication with concerns about children’s well-being and excessive screen time.