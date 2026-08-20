Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan strengthen cooperation in judicial sphere

20 August 2026 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A meeting was held at the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan with a delegation from the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic, led by Deputy Chairman Nurlan Alisherovich Musaev.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov welcomed the delegation and noted that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, based on friendship and brotherhood, continue to develop steadily. He particularly emphasized the importance of cooperation and the exchange of experience among the supreme courts of Turkic states.

During the meeting, the guests were informed in detail about the reforms carried out to improve the judicial system of our country and the work done in the field of digitalization. It was noted that the specialization of courts, wide application of modern information technologies and continuous improvement of the legislative framework serve to increase the efficiency in the administration of justice.

The development of the Electronic Court information system, along with the introduction of artificial intelligence and other innovative digital solutions, was highlighted as an important step toward making judicial services faster, more efficient, and more accessible.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome, the head of the delegation, Nurlan Alisherovich Musayev, said that the main purpose of the visit is to get acquainted with the activities of the "electronic court" Information System in Azerbaijan and to study the experience of our country in this field. He stressed the importance of further development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of judicial law and highly appreciated the reforms and achievements in the judicial system of Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.