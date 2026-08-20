Islamabad protests Washington over remarks on Kashmir

20 August 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

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Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has lodged a protest with the United States over remarks by the U.S. ambassador to India describing Kashmir as part of India.

The demarche followed comments by U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who said during a visit to the Indian-administered union territory of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week that it was an "important part of India."

"Pakistan strongly condemns and categorically rejects the characterization of Jammu and Kashmir as ‘part of India'," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said. It described the region as an internationally recognized disputed territory whose final status remains to be determined in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry also urged the United States to ensure that public statements by U.S. officials reflect the disputed status of Kashmir.

Pakistan also referred to US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between India and Pakistan over Kashmir following last year’s conflict, urging Washington to ensure its public statements remain consistent with the territory’s disputed status.

New Delhi has yet to comment on Islamabad’s reaction.

It is worth adding that the dispute between India and Pakistan over the status of Kashmir has continued since 1947.

Image: Reuters