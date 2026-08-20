Max Verstappen extends Red Bull contract through 2030

20 August 2026 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

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Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has extended his contract with Red Bull Racing through the end of the 2030 season, the team announced.

The Dutch driver joined Red Bull's senior team in 2016 and has since won four Drivers' World Championships. He claimed his first title in 2021 and went on to win three consecutive championships from 2022 to 2024.

Verstappen has also secured numerous Grand Prix victories with Red Bull, establishing himself as one of the most successful drivers in the team's history.

His new contract will keep him with Red Bull for the next four seasons beyond his previous agreement.

Verstappen said he was pleased to continue his partnership with Red Bull and remains focused on competing for further race wins and world championships.

The long-term deal also provides continuity for Red Bull as Formula 1 enters a new era under the technical regulations introduced in 2026. The team is developing its own power unit through Red Bull Ford Powertrains in partnership with Ford.

Verstappen's contract extension ends speculation over his future and confirms that he will remain with Red Bull through 2030.