Russian strikes on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk injure at least 10

20 August 2026 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

At least 10 people were injured in Russian strikes on the Ukrainian cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, according to local authorities.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said the strikes were carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles and FAB aerial bombs.

Three people were injured in Sloviansk, while seven others were wounded in Kramatorsk, Filashkin said.

The latest attacks add to continued Russian strikes on cities and communities across the Donetsk region. Kramatorsk, in particular, has faced repeated aerial attacks in recent weeks.

The strikes come as Russian forces continue to intensify pressure on Donetsk region, where Sloviansk and Kramatorsk have become increasingly important targets. Both cities are among the largest population centres still under Ukrainian control in the region and have faced repeated Russian drone and guided-bomb attacks in recent weeks.

Kramatorsk has been particularly affected. On August 4, Russian forces struck the city centre with two aerial bombs, injuring more than 20 people and damaging residential buildings, schools, a bank, a post office and other infrastructure. Further attacks followed in mid-August, including strikes that killed at least one person and injured several others.

The latest attacks come amid a broader intensification of Russian air operations across Ukraine. The campaign has increasingly relied on drones and guided aerial bombs, while Russian forces continue to press along several axes in the Donetsk region, including approaches towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. Analysts say glide bombs have been used extensively around the two cities and nearby settlements, reflecting their importance to Russia's military operations in the region.

Sloviansk and Kramatorsk have also held strategic significance since the conflict in Donbas began in 2014. Both cities were seized by Russia-backed forces early in the conflict before Ukrainian forces regained control later that year. Kramatorsk subsequently became the provisional administrative centre of the Donetsk region after the regional administration relocated from Mariupol.

The renewed attacks highlights the continued vulnerability of civilian areas in Donetsk as fighting remains concentrated around the region. The latest strikes also come amid a wider escalation in Russian aerial attacks across Ukraine, with Ukrainian authorities reporting mounting civilian casualties in recent weeks.