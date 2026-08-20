National wrestlers win two more medals at U20 World Championships [PHOTOS]

20 August 2026 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has secured two more medals at the 2026 U20 World Wrestling Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The winners were determined on the fourth competition day in the 60 kg and 82 kg Greco-Roman wrestling categories, as well as the 50 kg, 53 kg and 72 kg women's wrestling categories.

Competing in the 60 kg Greco-Roman wrestling category, Aykhan Javadov faced Uzbekistan's Dostonbek Oripov in the final. A four-point move executed by the Azerbaijani wrestler in the opening period proved decisive. Javadov defeated his opponent 4-1 to successfully defend his title and become a U20 world champion for the second consecutive time.

In the 82 kg Greco-Roman wrestling bronze-medal bout, Elmin Aliyev faced Turkiye's Ismail Barekat. Taking the initiative from the beginning, Aliyev maintained his advantage until the end and secured a 7-1 victory to claim the bronze medal.

In the 72 kg women's wrestling bronze-medal bout, Azerbaijan’s Zahra Karimzada lost to Russia’s Liliana Kazmina and finished the championship in fifth place.

Following these results, Azerbaijan's medal tally at the 2026 U20 World Wrestling Championships has reached five.

Earlier in the competition, Javidan Nehmatov won silver in the 77 kg category, while Emin Javadli (55 kg) and Tural Ahmadov (63 kg) secured bronze medals.

The 2026 U20 World Wrestling Championships are being held in Bratislava, Slovakia, from August 16 to 23.

The competition is taking place at Sportova Hala Mladost and features approximately 700 wrestlers competing in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling. A total of 120 medals are at stake at the championships.