Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Central African Republic over mine tragedy

20 August 2026 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) expressed condolences to the Central African Republic following a deadly accident at a gold mine.

In a statement published on social media X, the ministry said it was deeply saddened by reports of the fatal incident, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government of the Central African Republic.

We wish the injured a swift and full recovery and hope that everyone affected is brought to safety as quickly as possible," the ministry wrote.

It should be noted that more than 100 people have reportedly been killed after a landslide caused an artisanal gold mine to collapse in a village in western Central African Republic.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Zamboye, a village located around 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the town of Baboua, near the border with Cameroon.