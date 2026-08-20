Yerevan plans to adopt new Constitution as Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process continues

20 August 2026 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Yerevan plans to adopt a new constitution, according to Armenia’s development program. The relevant draft has been published on the country’s unified e-government portal.

The issue of adopting a new constitution has been included on the agenda of the government meeting scheduled for today, August 20.

The draft constitution will be submitted for public discussion, after which the authorities plan to hold a referendum.

The government’s development program also outlines Armenia’s foreign policy priorities for the next five years, including measures aimed at further developing relations with Azerbaijan.

According to the program, Armenia plans to continue efforts to sign and ratify an agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations with Azerbaijan. Yerevan also intends to continue the delimitation and demarcation of the state border between the two countries.

The program calls for intensified contacts between Armenian and Azerbaijani civil societies, as well as stronger ties between the two countries’ business communities. Increasing bilateral trade is also listed among Armenia’s priorities.

The issue of constitutional changes has previously been linked to the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Yerevan should remove territorial claims against Azerbaijan from its constitution as a condition for signing a peace agreement.