Azerbaijan, China expand energy cooperation through new training program [PHOTOS]

20 August 2026 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A special training and technical visit program has been organized by China’s Datang Corporation for energy sector specialists from Azerbaijan.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, the two-week program aims to further develop energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, facilitate the exchange of experience in advanced technologies, and expand professional ties.

Speaking via video at the opening ceremony, Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov welcomed the participants and emphasized the importance of the program for advancing Azerbaijan-China energy cooperation.

Li Deyong, Deputy General Manager of Datang Corporation, also welcomed the participants and expressed his best wishes for the successful implementation of the program.

As part of the program, participants are receiving presentations and practical information on wind and hydrogen energy, advanced energy storage systems, including compressed air energy storage (CAES), integrated wind-solar-energy storage systems, modern high-efficiency gas turbines, conventional hydropower plants, and pumped-storage hydropower facilities.

A key part of the program is a series of technical visits to advanced industrial and energy projects in Chengdu and Chongqing. During these visits, Azerbaijani representatives are gaining firsthand experience in the deployment, operation, and integration of modern energy technologies into power systems.

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, Azerenerji OJSC, and Azerishiq OJSC are participating in the program.

Azerbaijan is implementing large-scale projects aimed at increasing electricity generation and diversifying its energy system. The development of renewable energy sources is one of the key priorities of the country’s energy strategy. Major investment projects involving BP, Masdar, ACWA Power, China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment, SOCAR Green, and other partners are currently underway to build solar and wind power plants.

The projects are expected to add thousands of megawatts of new generation capacity to Azerbaijan’s energy balance in the coming years. This, in turn, is expected to reduce domestic demand for natural gas and create greater opportunities for gas exports.