Six armed men hijack tanker in Gulf of Aden and divert vessel toward Somalia
Six armed men have reportedly seized a tanker in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Yemen and diverted the vessel toward Somalia, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The incident occurred near Al Mukalla, according to information posted by UKMTO on social media.
The tanker was sailing westward through the Gulf of Aden when it reported that an unauthorized vessel was approaching and issued a distress call on VHF Channel 16.
UKMTO later received information that six armed men had boarded the tanker, taken control of the vessel and changed its course toward Somalia.
Authorities are investigating the incident.
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