Khan Shushinski's musical legacy highlighted in Baku

20 August 2026 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A virtual and traditional book exhibition has been presented to visitors at the Azerbaijan National Library.

The exhibition is dedicated to the 125th anniversary of the birth of People's Artist and renowned mugham singer Khan Shushinski.

The exhibition, titled "People's Artist Khan Shushinski – 125," features musical works preserved in the library's collection, literature about the singer's life, books in Azerbaijani and foreign languages highlighting his role in the history of Azerbaijan's musical culture, as well as materials from periodicals.

Those wishing to view the virtual exhibition can access it via the designated link.

Khan Shushinski's musical career was deeply influenced by his family background and early exposure to music. He was born into a prominent family and began his musical training at a young age. His meeting with renowned mugham singer Islam Abdullayev played a key role in shaping his future career.

A major turning point came in 1918 at a wedding in Novruzlu village. After listening to Abulghasan Khan's performance of "Kürdü Şahnaz" on a gramophone, Shushinski was asked by his teacher to perform the mugham himself. His impressive performance earned him the name Khan Shushinski.

He later studied under respected mugham masters including Jabbara Garayagdyoglu and Seyid Shushinski. After his first performance in Baku in 1923, he became one of Azerbaijan’s leading mugham performers, performing across the country and gaining widespread recognition.

Shushinski was also a composer. His songs, including "Şuşanın dağları," "Ay gözəl," "Qəmərim" and "Dağlarda çiçək," became popular and remain part of Azerbaijan's musical heritage.

He died in 1979, but his recordings and music continue to hold an important place in Azerbaijani culture.