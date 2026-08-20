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Thursday, August 20, 2026

Azerbaijan’s oil exports to Romania rise by nearly 20% in seven months

20 August 2026 16:45 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s oil exports to Romania rise by nearly 20% in seven months
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Azerbaijan increased its crude oil exports to Romania significantly in January-July 2026, with both the volume and value of shipments rising compared with the same period last year. As confirmed by the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan exported...

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