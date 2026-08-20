Türkiye’s new TUFAN kamikaze maritime drone takes to water for first time

20 August 2026 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Türkiye’s TUFAN unmanned kamikaze maritime drone, developed as a next-generation strike platform for naval warfare, has been launched into the water for the first time.

The information was announced by Turkish defense company ASELSAN, which is developing the system.

The TUFAN unmanned maritime drone is currently being showcased as part of the TEKNOFEST technology festival.

TUFAN is designed as a surface-based kamikaze maritime drone capable of autonomous operations and coordinated swarm missions. The platform is equipped with a high-explosive payload and is intended to provide a new strike capability for naval operations.

The drone is 8 meters long and 1.8 meters wide. It has a maximum speed of more than 50 knots, equivalent to approximately 93 kilometers per hour.

TUFAN has an operational range of 200 nautical miles, or roughly 370 kilometers, according to the company.