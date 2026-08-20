US to fund hypersonic missile development

20 August 2026 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

American defense startup Castelion has raised more than $1 billion in new funding to accelerate the development and production of hypersonic weapons.

The investment was provided by Carlyle, JPMorgan Chase, and venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Castelion plans to use the money to expand production of its Blackbeard hypersonic missile, develop larger long-range hypersonic weapons, and manufacture more affordable air-defense missiles.

The funding comes as the U.S. military is placing greater emphasis on increasing its stockpiles of advanced weapons amid growing competition with China. At the same time, the Pentagon is encouraging defense companies to expand production of conventional air-defense systems, including Patriot missiles.

The Wall Street Journal reports that U.S. stocks of Patriot interceptors have been significantly reduced following deliveries to Ukraine. Recent U.S. military operations in the Middle East have also increased concerns in Washington about the readiness and size of American weapons inventories.

Hypersonic weapons are considered particularly challenging to defend against because they can travel at speeds above Mach 5 and, depending on the system, maneuver during flight. This combination can make them more difficult for existing missile-defense systems to detect and intercept.

Interestingly, Castelion is also part of a broader shift in the U.S. defense industry toward Silicon Valley-style development. The company was founded with the goal of producing advanced weapons faster and at lower cost, challenging the traditional model in which major weapons programs can take many years and billions of dollars to develop.

The new investment highlights Washington’s growing focus on rapidly expanding weapons production capacity while maintaining technological advantages in an increasingly competitive global security environment.