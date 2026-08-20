China to replace soldiers with AI robots

20 August 2026 18:59 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese experts have proposed transforming disputed islands and reefs in the South China Sea into autonomous “robotic fortresses” equipped with unmanned systems and automated defense technologies.

According to reports, researchers from the China Coast Guard Academy and Dalian Maritime University have developed a long-term concept for protecting these areas with a coordinated, multi-layered network of unmanned aerial, surface, and underwater vehicles.

The proposal comes amid growing concern over the use of large numbers of relatively inexpensive drones in modern conflicts. Drone swarms can overwhelm traditional defense systems by attacking from multiple directions and forcing defenders to respond to numerous targets simultaneously. The Chinese concept would replace some conventional personnel-based defenses with coordinated groups of autonomous machines.

The researchers argue that islands and reefs present particular challenges for traditional surveillance and defense. Narrow waterways, shallow areas, and complex terrain can create “blind spots” where approaching threats are difficult to detect. Unmanned systems could potentially operate in these areas continuously without putting personnel at direct risk.

Under the proposed system, the first layer would focus on surveillance. Large networks of unmanned aerial vehicles would monitor the surrounding airspace, while unmanned surface vessels would patrol areas that are difficult to observe from shore. Underwater vehicles would be used to monitor shallow channels and the slopes around reefs.

Information collected by these systems would then be combined into a unified network. Artificial intelligence could help analyze the data, identify unusual activity, and assess the potential level of a threat.

The proposed defense architecture would consist of three concentric layers. If a threat reached the innermost zone, the concept envisions using unmanned surface vessels, loitering or one-way attack drones, and underwater vehicles to respond at close range.

The idea reflects a broader trend in modern warfare: increasingly, military planners are exploring ways to use relatively inexpensive autonomous systems to perform tasks traditionally carried out by soldiers and crewed vehicles. The South China Sea, one of the world’s busiest maritime regions and an area of overlapping territorial claims, could become an important testing ground for such technologies.

At the same time, fully autonomous military networks face major challenges, including communication failures, electronic warfare, cybersecurity, harsh maritime conditions, and the difficulty of reliably distinguishing genuine threats from civilian activity. These issues could make the transition from a concept on paper to a functioning autonomous defense network far more complicated.