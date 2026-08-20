US national debt hits record high

20 August 2026 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The United States’ national debt has reached a record $40 trillion, doubling from around $20 trillion in 2017. The milestone highlights the growing gap between federal spending and government revenue.

According to data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the national debt surpassed $40 trillion on Wednesday, August 19. The amount has doubled in less than a decade as the federal government continues to borrow money to cover budget deficits.

One of the biggest concerns is the rising cost of servicing the debt. As the government borrows more, it must pay more in interest, taking up an increasing share of the federal budget. In recent years, interest payments have grown so large that they have exceeded spending on some major government programs and have become a significant burden on federal finances.

Economists warn that the debt could continue to grow rapidly unless the government takes steps to reduce spending, increase revenue, or introduce other fiscal reforms. According to estimates from the Peterson Institute, the national debt could reach $50 trillion within the next six years if current trends continue.

An interesting fact is that the US national debt is not a single bill that the government has to repay at once. It represents the accumulated amount the federal government owes to investors, financial institutions, foreign governments, and other holders of US Treasury securities. Because the US dollar plays a major role in the global financial system, US government debt is also closely watched by markets around the world.

The $40 trillion milestone therefore serves as more than just a record number — it is a reminder of the long-term challenge the United States faces in balancing government spending, revenues, and economic growth.