Genesis unveils flagship electric SUV GV90

20 August 2026 22:07 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Genesis, Hyundai Motor Group’s luxury automotive brand, has unveiled the GV90, its first full-size flagship SUV. The all-electric model is expected to offer a driving range of around 500 kilometers on a single charge.

The GV90 will be available in two versions, including the high-end GV90 Neolun, which features distinctive coach-style rear doors. According to Genesis, the SUV can charge from 10% to 80% in approximately 22 minutes, making long-distance travel more convenient for drivers.

The vehicle also introduces several new safety and comfort features. Among them is a roof-mounted airbag designed to provide additional protection for passengers in the event of a rollover. Genesis is positioning the GV90 as a combination of advanced technology, spaciousness, and premium design.

“GV90 is not simply a new vehicle, but a new vision for luxury mobility,” Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung said.

The GV90 is particularly significant for Genesis because it marks the brand’s entry into the full-size luxury SUV segment, where it will compete with established models from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and other premium automakers.

Interestingly, the Neolun name is inspired by the idea of a new moon. Genesis has used the concept to emphasize the SUV’s minimalist design and futuristic character. The model is also expected to play an important role in the company’s broader strategy to expand its electric vehicle lineup and compete more aggressively in the global luxury market.