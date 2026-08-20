Russia only guarantor of Ukraine's sovereignty, says Zakharova
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated on Thursday that Russia is the sole "guarantor" of Ukraine's sovereignty.
"The only guarantor of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity has been and can only be Russia. This has been repeatedly emphasized by Russian President Vladimir Putin," Zakharova told reporters.
Moreover, the spokesperson claimed that "the Kyiv elite" is experiencing a shortage of those who are "ready to die for the interests of a corrupt team" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and "his Western sponsors." She also declared that Zelensky is losing the trust of Ukrainian citizens.
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