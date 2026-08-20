Israel claims Hamas using hospital for 'torture and interrogations'

20 August 2026 21:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency, better known as Shin Bet, claimed on Thursday that Hamas had been using Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza's Khan Younis for "torture and interrogations" of Palestinians.

"According to the information in our possession, in the Yassin building, on the second floor of the hospital's outpatient clinics, interrogations by Hamas's internal security and military intelligence are taking place. Beyond this, Hamas exploits the hospital as a center of governance unrelated to its medical function, for the purposes of interrogations, torture, and collecting money," the military and Shin Bet said in a joint statement. They added that the group is trying to impose its "rule through intimidation, interrogations, and torture of residents" as support for Hamas in Gaza declined significantly.

The Palestinian group continues to use Nasser Hospital as its "major military infrastructure," breaching international law, "which prohibits the military use of hospitals," according to the statement.