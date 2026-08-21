Russia sends more grain to Armenia via Azerbaijan as transit expands

21 August 2026 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russia will make another shipment to Armenia via Azerbaijan today as part of the transit of goods through Azerbaijani territory.

According to ADY, 11 railcars carrying 1,108 tons of wheat and four railcars carrying 273 tons of barley will be dispatched from ADY’s Bilajari station toward Boyuk Kesik.

So far, more than 47,000 tons of grain, nearly 9,000 tons of fertilizer, 1,136 tons of propane, 133 tons of aluminum, 1,114 tons of coal and 67 tons of timber have been transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

At the same time, Azerbaijan has exported nearly 15,000 tons of diesel and approximately 5,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline to Armenia to date.