New Marilyn Monroe Barbie released

20 August 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

American toy company Mattel has released a new Barbie doll inspired by legendary Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe. The release commemorates the 100th anniversary of the actress’s birth.

The doll’s look is based on one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic outfits from the film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953). In the famous scene, Monroe performs the song “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” She wears a bright pink dress with a large bow on the back, matching long gloves, and sparkling jewelry resembling diamonds.

“Barbie, wearing eye-catching gloves that match her dress and adorned with a scattering of ‘diamonds,’ pays tribute to a legend that will shine forever,” Mattel said on its website.

The new doll is priced at around $81. However, this is not the first Barbie inspired by Marilyn Monroe. Between 1997 and 2002, Mattel released several collectible dolls based on her characters and iconic looks from films such as The Seven Year Itch, How to Marry a Millionaire, and The Prince and the Showgirl.

Interestingly, Marilyn’s famous white dress from The Seven Year Itch became one of the most recognizable costumes in movie history. The scene in which a gust of air lifts her skirt turned into one of the most iconic images of 1950s Hollywood.

Marilyn Monroe died in 1962 at the age of 36. Her death was officially classified as a probable suicide caused by an overdose of barbiturates. However, the circumstances surrounding her death have remained the subject of speculation and numerous theories for decades.

The new Barbie continues Mattel’s tradition of turning iconic celebrities and memorable moments from popular culture into collectible dolls, giving fans a chance to celebrate the legacy of one of Hollywood’s most famous stars.