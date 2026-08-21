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Friday, August 21, 2026

Azerbaijan reports growth in railway freight transportation in 2026

21 August 2026 11:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reports growth in railway freight transportation in 2026
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Azerbaijan has disclosed figures on the growth in railway freight transportation in 2026. Thus, from January to July this year, 4.189 million tons of cargo worth...

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