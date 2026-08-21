US re-designates Hezbollah as terrorist group

21 August 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) re-designated Lebanon's Hezbollah as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist on Thursday, "for service to the Iranian regime under the command of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force."

The Treasury also sanctioned 10 individuals that are part of a network responsible for transferring cash to the militia. The department claimed that the network uses couriers travelling on commercial airline flights between Lebanon, Turkey, the UAE, and Iran to move up to hundreds of millions of dollars between jurisdictions.

Hezbollah was originally designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the US State Department in 1997 and under global terrorism authorities in 2001, meaning the move updates and reinforces existing terrorism classifications rather than introducing a brand-new legal authority.