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Friday, August 21, 2026

Azerbaijan’s oil exports to Switzerland reach $193.6 million

21 August 2026 12:44 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s oil exports to Switzerland reach $193.6 million
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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In January-July 2026, Azerbaijan exported 272,500 tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals to Switzerland, worth $193.6 million. According to the State Customs Committee, the figure increased by...

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