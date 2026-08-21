Jackie Chan receives one-of-a-kind backgammon set [VIDEO]

21 August 2026 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Filming for part of "Armour of God 4: Ultimatum", starring Jackie Chan, has wrapped in Azerbaijan.

The production marks the largest foreign film project to be carried out in the country to date.

More than 200 Azerbaijani professionals and dozens of local companies took part in the production, with 26 government agencies involved in coordinating the filming.

A video of Jackie Chan has now surfaced on social media, showing the actor receiving a unique gift during his time in Azerbaijan.

A specially made backgammon set was presented to the Hollywood star, featuring images of Baku's landmarks along with symbols associated with the upcoming film.

In the footage, Chan can be seen examining the gift with interest before showing it to the camera.

"Armour of God 4: Ultimatum" will continue the popular action-adventure franchise, with Jackie Chan returning to the lead role.

The new instalment has attracted particular attention in Azerbaijan due to the scale of its local production and the involvement of Azerbaijani film professionals and businesses.

For Jackie Chan, the project marks another return to one of his best-known action franchises. The actor first appeared as Asian Hawk in the original "Armour of God" in 1986, followed by "Armour of God II: Operation Condor" in 1991.

The new film brings the beloved franchise back to the screen, with Jackie Chan once again at the centre of its action and adventure.