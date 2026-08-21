President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan view OTS as an association that carries our shared history and culture into the future
“Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan view the OTS not only as a platform for interstate cooperation, but also as an important association that carries our shared history, culture and spiritual values into the future,” President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA).
“Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan’s contribution to the development of political dialogue, economic cooperation, transport and logistics connectivity, and cooperation in the fields of education, science, culture and humanitarian affairs within the OTS further contributes to the deepening of integration among the Turkic states,” the head of state emphasized.
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