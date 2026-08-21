Colombia's new government scraps visa requirements with Israel

21 August 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Colombia and Israel will abolish visa requirements for each other’s citizens from September 1, marking another step in President Abelardo de la Espriella’s reversal of the foreign policy pursued by his predecessor, Gustavo Petro.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced the agreement on Thursday following talks between Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Colombia’s Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar.

Under the arrangement, Colombian and Israeli citizens will be able to travel to each other’s countries without obtaining a visa in advance.

The agreement represents a significant change in Colombia’s approach to Israel after years of increasingly critical policies under Petro.

Petro severed diplomatic relations with Israel in May 2024, accusing the Israeli government of committing “genocide” and “crimes against humanity” in Gaza. His administration also supported international legal proceedings seeking accountability for Israel and Israeli officials, including the genocide case brought before the International Court of Justice.

De la Espriella, who took office on August 7, has moved rapidly to reverse many of Petro’s foreign-policy positions and strengthen relations with Israel.