Anthrax situation stable in Azerbaijan’s Samukh District, no new cases reported

21 August 2026 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The epidemiological situation related to anthrax in Azerbaijan’s Samukh district remains stable, with no new cases reported and no evidence of the disease spreading among the population.

According to the Health Ministry, necessary epidemiological and preventive measures were launched immediately after an anthrax case was detected in the village of Aliushagi in Samukh district.

During epidemiological investigations, individuals who had been in contact with the infected person were identified, placed under medical observation and subjected to the necessary laboratory tests. Epidemiological and epizootological investigations were also carried out at the farm where the incident occurred, with relevant samples collected for laboratory analysis.

According to the results of monitoring and laboratory tests, no new cases of anthrax have been recorded since August 15, 2026.

Those diagnosed with the disease are currently receiving appropriate treatment at a medical facility. Other individuals who had been in contact with the affected persons have undergone the necessary medical monitoring and preventive measures. No new infections have been detected among those who were exposed.

In coordination with relevant authorities, appropriate preventive and anti-epidemic measures have been implemented to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Anthrax is a zoonotic disease that is primarily transmitted to humans through contact with infected or dead animals, as well as their contaminated tissues and products. Human-to-human transmission is extremely rare.

The epidemiological situation in Samukh remains stable, and no spread of anthrax among the population has been observed.

The Ministry of Health continues to monitor the epidemiological situation.