President Ilham Aliyev gives interview to Uzbekistan National News Agency [PHOTOS]

21 August 2026 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to the Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA).

— Esteemed Mr. President, Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations have developed dynamically in recent years and have reached the highest level — that of alliance. How do you assess the current state and prospects of bilateral relations on the eve of your upcoming state visit to this country?

— Relations between the two brotherly countries — Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan — are based on a shared history, culture, language and moral values, as well as on the unity, solidarity and deep mutual sympathy of our peoples, passed down from century to century, from generation to generation. Interstate relations built on this solid foundation have entered a stage of unprecedented development in recent years, risen to the highest level — that of alliance — and acquired entirely new content.

The sincere friendship, mutual respect and trust that exist between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, my dear brother, Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, and myself play a special role in strengthening Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan brotherhood, bringing interstate ties to their current level and developing our alliance. President Mirziyoyev’s tireless and determined efforts in the name of the fraternity, unity and alliance between our countries have earned him deep respect and affinity in Azerbaijan.

As I have already noted, political dialogue between our two states is at a very high level. Naturally, regular reciprocal visits at the highest level—15 over the past five years—and our close contacts provide favorable conditions for the dynamic development and strengthening of these ties.

Over the past five years, this will be my third state visit and my seventh visit overall to your brotherly country. I always take great pleasure in visiting beautiful and unique Uzbekistan, and each visit has special significance for me. Traditionally, these visits take place in an atmosphere of exceptional hospitality, brotherhood, sincerity and mutual understanding. What particularly delights me when visiting brotherly Uzbekistan is the country’s rapid development in all spheres in recent years. The construction of modern cities, the diversification of the economy, the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects, and the attention paid to science, education, culture and sports clearly demonstrate the rapid rate of the country’s growth.

The large-scale activities consistently pursued under the wise leadership of the leader of Uzbekistan, my dear brother, Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, aimed at the comprehensive development and prosperity of the country, as well as the steady strengthening of the country’s international standing and the significant successes achieved across all key sectors, inspire sincere respect and deep satisfaction. All of this is the result of thoughtful policy, strategic vision, the President’s love for the Homeland, and effective state governance.

In August 2024, I paid a state visit to Uzbekistan, and in July 2025, the President of Uzbekistan paid a state visit to Azerbaijan. The numerous documents signed during these reciprocal visits, in particular the “Declaration on Further Strengthening of Strategic Partnership” and the “Treaty on Allied Relations,” formally enshrined the natural alliance between our two independent, strong and sovereign states. They further strengthened the legal and political foundations of our relations and opened new opportunities for the future development of our cooperation.

At the same time, the Supreme Interstate Council, established in August 2023, has become an important institutional mechanism for deepening the strategic partnership and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. This platform serves to define the long-term priorities of cooperation between our states, promote new initiatives and ensure effective coordination of interaction in various spheres. The two Council meetings held to date—in Tashkent and Baku—demonstrate the rapid development of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations, the continuity of political dialogue, and our states’ determination to pursue long-term joint activities.

Today, our political relations are further enriched by large-scale cooperation in the spheres of the economy, investment, industry, transport, logistics, energy, agriculture, education, science, culture and the humanitarian field. The projects being implemented not only unite the economic potential of our countries but also further strengthen the bonds of friendship and brotherhood between our peoples.

I am confident that the upcoming visit will also be of great importance for further expanding comprehensive cooperation between our countries, implementing new joint initiatives and strengthening our allied relations.

— One of the important areas of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations is trade and economic cooperation. What can you say about the successes achieved in this sphere?

— Our trade and economic cooperation have developed rapidly in recent years. In 2025, the volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan increased more than threefold compared to the previous year and reached USD 795 million. This is an excellent indicator. In addition, in January–May 2026, trade turnover grew by 33 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and amounted to USD 144 million.

The Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company, established three years ago with a total capital of $500 million, has become an important platform for the development of investment cooperation between our countries. The company makes a significant contribution to the financing and implementation of promising projects in various sectors of the economy in both Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Furthermore, the Intergovernmental Commission plays an important role in developing cooperation in the economic, trade, investment and other spheres. To date, 15 meetings of the Commission have been held. During the most recent meeting in Tashkent, the current state of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan trade and economic relations, the results achieved and areas with potential for further development were discussed in detail.

Our cooperation in the energy sector is also actively developing. The joint venture Neftegaztexnologiya, established on the basis of the Uzbek institute O'ZLITINEFTGAZ and SOCAR NIPI Neftegas, has been successfully operating in the oil and gas industry since 2016. In addition, the SOCAR–Uzbekneftegaz JSC joint venture Turan Energy AFEZCO, established in 2024, is engaged in exporting to Uzbekistan high-pressure polyethylene produced by Azerikimya Production Union.

Our cooperation in the field of green energy is also continuing. In 2025, the relevant energy agencies of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan established the Green Corridor Union LLC in Baku. This joint venture was created to coordinate the implementation of the Azerbaijan–Central Asia Green Energy Corridor project, the export of renewable energy, and the possibilities of transmitting it across the bottom of the Caspian Sea.

There is also growth in transit transportation between the two countries. In 2025, its volume increased by 6.7 percent and amounted to 1.4 million tons. In January–June of the current year, a 12.2 percent increase was also recorded, with the figure reaching 675,000 tons.

A number of joint projects implemented with the Uzbek side make an important contribution to the further expansion of economic cooperation and the creation of new development opportunities between our countries. In this regard, I would particularly note the establishment of a pomegranate orchard called the “Garden of Friendship,” covering an area of 100 hectares in the liberated Fuzuli district, as well as cooperation in the production of Chevrolet and Isuzu brand vehicles. I should also note that, as of July 13, 2026, a total of 10,720 Chevrolet cars and 275 Isuzu buses had been produced.

Currently, more than 130 commercial entities with Uzbek investments are registered in our country and are successfully operating in various sectors of the economy — industry, agriculture, construction, transport and services. The activities of Uzbek companies in Azerbaijan are an indicator of mutual trust, a favorable investment climate and the strong economic partnership that has been established between our countries.

The economic opportunities offered by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan complement each other, opening up broad horizons for creating new formats of cooperation. We support more active participation of Azerbaijani companies in Uzbekistan and Uzbek companies in Azerbaijan, as well as an increase in the number of joint production and investment projects.

Azerbaijan is also implementing investment projects in Uzbekistan, including the hotel and residential complex under the Ritz-Carlton brand being built by PASHA Holding in Tashkent, as well as the large tourism and residential complex project “Sea Breeze Uzbekistan” in the Tashkent region.

I am confident that our mutually beneficial economic partnership will continue to develop successfully, expand through new initiatives, and contribute to the well-being of our peoples, serving as one of the important pillars of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan allied relations.

— What role, in your view, does cultural diplomacy play in strengthening Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan interstate ties?

— Cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is one of the integral and important areas of relations based on common roots, linguistic and cultural affinity, as well as spiritual values that have been formed over the centuries. Cooperation in this sphere makes a significant contribution to strengthening mutual understanding, trust, friendship and brotherly ties between our peoples, while enriching humanitarian relations with new content.

Thanks to the mutual aspirations of our peoples and the joint support of our states, cultural and humanitarian ties have been developing successfully in recent years. Jointly held days of culture, arts festivals, scientific conferences, as well as the publication of literature and the implementation of educational programs, play a special role in strengthening the cultural and humanitarian agenda between the two countries.

In 2023 and 2025, Days of Culture of Uzbekistan were held in Azerbaijan; in 2024, Days of Culture of Azerbaijan took place in Uzbekistan, while in the same year, “Days of Shusha” were held in the city of Khiva. A high-profile delegation from Uzbekistan participated in the Turkic World Week held in Baku, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress.

We are proud that one of the oldest and most prestigious higher educational institutions of our brotherly country—the National Pedagogical University of Uzbekistan—bears the name of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

The “Uzbekistan” Park, covering an area of 5 hectares, the foundation of which my dear brother, President Shavkat Miromonovich, and I laid last year in central Baku, will become another symbol of our brotherhood.

The initiatives and projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation also play an important role in expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Cooperation in the field of education is one of the leading areas of cultural and humanitarian partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. In the 2025/2026 academic year, 67 citizens of Uzbekistan were studying in Azerbaijan, while 176 citizens of Azerbaijan were studying in Uzbekistan.

The secondary school named after Mirzo Ulugbek, built at the initiative of Uzbekistan and located in the city of Fuzuli, is one of the brightest examples of cooperation in the field of education and yet another manifestation of the brotherly relations between our countries. We express our sincere gratitude to the people of Uzbekistan and personally to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for this noble initiative, as well as for the support provided for restoration and construction efforts in our liberated territories.

In addition, cooperation in the media sphere has produced important results. On September 23–25, 2024, the 1st Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Media Forum was convened in Tashkent, while the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum was held in Baku on September 29, 2025. In 2023, the 1st Forum of Cooperation of NGOs of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan was held in Fuzuli, while in 2024, the 2nd Forum of Cooperation of NGOs of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan were held in Tashkent. As a practical outcome of these forums, in 2026, the two brotherly countries jointly announced, for the first time, a grant competition for NGOs. As a result of the competition, the winning projects from Azerbaijan will be implemented in Uzbekistan, while the winning projects from Uzbekistan will be implemented in Azerbaijan.

The number of tourists traveling from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan has increased. In 2024, 46,000 citizens of Uzbekistan visited Azerbaijan; in 2025, the figure reached 62,000; and from January to August 2026, 44,000 people visited Azerbaijan.

The successful development of interregional cooperation is also noteworthy. Twin-city and partnership relations have been established between Baku and Tashkent, Ismayilli and Rishtan, Shusha and Khiva, Lankaran and Bukhara, Sheki and Kokand, Bilasuvar and Termez, Mingachevir and Namangan, Fuzuli and Gulistan, Guba and Jizzakh, and Beylagan and Shakhrisabz. Twin-city relations between Nakhchivan and Urgench are also planned to be established in the near future. Today, twin-city initiatives between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are of particular importance and provide a valuable platform for cooperation that brings our peoples even closer together, preserves common historical, cultural and spiritual values, and strengthens friendship and mutual trust among future generations.

Thus, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is not only a vital area of bilateral relations, but also a strategic humanitarian bridge for the future that helps preserve our common values, rich cultural heritage and the bonds of brotherhood between our peoples.

— Esteemed Mr. President, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan interact effectively on international platforms. How do you assess this interaction within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, and what can you say about the prospects of Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the countries of Central Asia?

— The joint efforts by our countries to address important issues, both in bilateral and multilateral formats, deserve high praise. It is a source of pride that the two brotherly countries—Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan—consistently support each other on all issues.

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States is of particular importance. Last year, the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS was held in Gabala, during which key issues of cooperation within the organization were discussed, and declarations aimed at strengthening the OTS, fostering greater unity in the Turkic world, strengthening its political, economic and military power, as well as establishing it as a center of influence and strength on the global stage, were signed.

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan view the OTS not only as a platform for interstate cooperation, but also as an important association that carries our shared history, culture and spiritual values into the future.

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan’s contribution to the development of political dialogue, economic cooperation, transport and logistics connectivity, and cooperation in the fields of education, science, culture and humanitarian affairs within the OTS further contributes to the deepening of integration among the Turkic states.

Our cooperation, particularly in the transport and logistics sphere, holds great promise. Azerbaijan’s location in the South Caucasus and Uzbekistan’s in Central Asia makes our countries natural partners along important strategic routes connecting East and West. In this regard, the integration of the important China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project with the Middle Corridor and TRIPP will create new economic and transit opportunities for the entire region.

The initiatives implemented by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to protect and promote the common Turkic heritage are of invaluable importance in terms of passing this great spiritual legacy on to future generations.

Our countries also attach great importance to cooperation within the framework of other Turkic organizations. A particularly important and welcome development was Uzbekistan becoming a full member of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in May 2025. This step, given the country’s rich historical heritage, its ancient traditions of statehood and unique cultural values, will significantly expand opportunities for cooperation in preserving and promoting the common heritage of the Turkic world.

Thus, the active cooperation of our countries within the framework of the OTS, as well as other Turkic organizations, will continue to contribute to the closer integration of the Turkic world and the strengthening of its unified position on the international stage.

As for Azerbaijan’s relations with the countries of Central Asia, it is worth noting that in recent years these ties have been developing rapidly on the basis of the principles of alliance, strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation. Factors such as historical and cultural proximity and common spiritual values provide a solid foundation for these ties between Azerbaijan and the states of Central Asia.

Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to expanding political dialogue, deepening economic ties, expanding transport and communications connectivity, as well as developing cooperation in the energy and humanitarian spheres with the countries of Central Asia. From this point of view, the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia are an important and influential platform for promoting regional cooperation, coordinating cooperation and discussing joint initiatives.

In November of last year, in Tashkent, under the chairmanship of Uzbekistan, at the 7th Consultative Meeting, a decision was adopted on the full-fledged participation of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia. I once again express my sincere gratitude to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as to the heads of the other states of Central Asia, for the support provided in this process.

As a result of Azerbaijan’s active involvement in this process, the cooperation format formerly known as the “C5” format has in fact evolved into the “C6” format, and regional dialogue and strategic partnership have taken on new substance and a broader scope.

Azerbaijan’s full-fledged participation in this format demonstrates the strategic importance our country attaches to its relations with Central Asia. The discussions held within the framework of the Consultative Meetings help further strengthen mutual trust among the countries of the region, identify new areas of cooperation and implement important initiatives for regional development.

Azerbaijan’s participation in this format also demonstrates our country’s contribution to strengthening interregional cooperation. The dialogue and cooperation mechanisms established within the framework of this platform serve not only to develop interstate relations, but also to promote peace, stability and sustainable progress throughout the Eurasian space.

Thus, the comprehensive cooperation developing between Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia is a strong example of strategic partnership based on mutual respect, trust and common interests.

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan also cooperate effectively within the framework of virtually all international organizations and multilateral platforms in which they participate, in particular the UN, the OIC, the OTS, the ECO, the CICA and the Non-Aligned Movement.

— Esteemed Mr. President, thank you for the interesting and substantive interview. On the eve of your state visit to Uzbekistan, what would you like to wish the brotherly people?

— Taking this wonderful opportunity, I would like to sincerely congratulate the brotherly people of Uzbekistan on the upcoming 35th anniversary of the country’s state independence and convey my deep respect and best wishes for peace, well-being, prosperity and new achievements.