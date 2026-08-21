Azerbaijani folklore characters chosen as EuroVolley mascots

21 August 2026 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Jyrtdan and Goychay Fatma, two beloved characters from Azerbaijani folklore, have been named the official mascots of the 2026 CEV Women's Volleyball European Championship matches in Baku.

The two fairy-tale characters will play a special role during the tournament, helping create a lively atmosphere for fans while highlighting Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.

Jyrtdan, known for his courage, resourcefulness and energy, is expected to bring excitement to the stands and entertain spectators throughout the competition. Goychay Fatma, known for her grace and sincerity, will represent Azerbaijani hospitality and help introduce the country's traditions to visiting fans.

The two characters will serve not only as the mascots of the championship but also as symbols promoting Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage and national values.

The 2026 CEV Women's Volleyball European Championship will be jointly hosted by Azerbaijan, Turkiye, the Czech Republic and Sweden from August 21 to September 6. Group C matches will be played in Azerbaijan, with the national teams of Azerbaijan, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Romania and Spain competing in the group.

Baku will host the Group C matches at the National Gymnastics Arena from August 21 to 28.