Azerbaijan’s C6 role strengthens interregional cooperation, President says

21 August 2026 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

The president underlined that the dialogue and cooperation mechanisms established within the framework of this platform serve not only to develop interstate relations, but also to promote peace, stability and sustainable progress throughout the Eurasian space.

“Azerbaijan’s participation in this format (the “C6” format – ed.) demonstrates our country’s contribution to strengthening interregional cooperation,” President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA).

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!