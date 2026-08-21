First phase of Zangazur power transmission line nears completion

21 August 2026 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The first phase of the Zangazur power transmission line is nearing completion as part of efforts to connect the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to Azerbaijan’s main electricity grid and establish the Azerbaijan–Nakhchivan–Türkiye–Europe international energy corridor.

According to Azerenerji OJSC, under instructions from the country’s leadership, the company is completing construction of a 330-kilovolt high-voltage transmission line stretching 74 kilometers from Jabrayil to Aghband. The double-circuit line has a transmission capacity of 1,000 megawatts.

Construction of the line, which consists of 296 anchor and intermediate towers, each weighing more than 30 tons on average and reaching nearly 45 meters in height, is 97% complete.

Despite challenging weather conditions and difficult terrain, including during the winter, spring and summer months, Azerenerji said the project has been implemented in the shortest possible timeframe and ahead of schedule.

The next phase will involve the construction of a 100-kilometer transmission line from Ordubad to Nakhchivan, a 44-kilometer section crossing the Zangazur corridor, and a 230-kilometer line from Nakhchivan to Türkiye.

The project is considered strategically important for the full integration of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic into Azerbaijan’s unified power grid, eliminating the region’s dependence on a foreign country for frequency regulation, creating opportunities to access European energy markets, and facilitating the transmission of green energy.

The project is also regarded as one of the largest energy infrastructure initiatives in Azerbaijan’s history.