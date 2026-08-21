UK Ambassador highlights potential for deeper strategic partnership with Azerbaijan

21 August 2026 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A press conference was held on August 21 with Duncan Norman, the newly appointed UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, focusing on the current state of relations between the two countries and prospects for further cooperation.

Norman emphasized the importance of further strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom.

The ambassador noted that bilateral cooperation, which has a history spanning more than 30 years, initially focused on the energy sector but has since expanded to include trade, investment, education, defense, security, innovation and other areas.

Norman said there are significant opportunities to expand economic ties and develop cooperation in areas such as the energy transition, renewable energy, education and innovation. He also highlighted Azerbaijan’s role in regional transportation and connectivity projects.

The ambassador said the UK was ready to support the development of a more comprehensive Middle Corridor. According to Norman, steps toward peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia could create new opportunities for trade, investment and regional connectivity.

“We see Azerbaijan as a natural hub in this region for transportation, infrastructure, finance and data,” Norman said.

The ambassador later answered questions from media representatives.