At least 28 dead, 81 trapped after strong quakes rock Myanmar, Thailand

28 March 2025 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

At least 25 people were killed in Myanmar and three in Thailand, while 81 others were trapped after a skyscraper collapsed in Bangkok following a strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Myanmar's Sagaing region on Friday, according to local media, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

The first jolt was followed by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake 12 minutes later, according to the US Geological Survey.

Three people were killed and 81 others trapped in a high-rise building under construction in the Chatuchak district, Bangkok, The Nation daily reported.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, while visiting the building's site, remarked that this earthquake is unprecedented in Bangkok within the last century, according to local media.

- Junta leader urges prioritizing evacuation of trapped

A monastery in Taungoo city in Myanmar also collapsed, killing five displaced children, reported Eleven Media Group.

At least 20 people were killed as the quake hit Shwe Pho Shing Mosque in the Mandalay Region during Friday prayers, reported Khit Thit media.

“It collapsed while we were worshipping. About three mosques collapsed. There are people trapped. At least 20 people have died now. The death toll could be higher. The Shwe Pho Shing Mosque has also collapsed,” a rescue worker said.

Rescue efforts for the people trapped are ongoing.

The historic Ava Bridge in Mandalay was also reported to have collapsed during the quake, while the historic Mandalay Palace was damaged.

State-run MRTV on its Telegram channel, citing a statement from the State Administration Council, said the National Disaster Management Committee declared a state of emergency in the earthquake-affected areas of Sagaing Region, Mandalay Region, Magway Region, and northeastern Shan State, Naypyidaw Council Area, and Bago Region.

Thai authorities also declared Bangkok an “emergency zone” following the quake, according to the Thai PBS News.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand halted trading due to the earthquake, reported the Thai Enquirer.

Meanwhile, Junta Chief Min Aung Hlaing has visited earthquake-affected areas in the Naypyidaw Council area to inspect the earthquake's damage, MRTV reported.

The chief also ordered the evacuation of the trapped individuals in collapsed buildings to be prioritized, as well as other measures. He will reportedly continue to visit other damaged areas of the country.

A major hospital in the capital Naypyidaw is also reported to have received many casualties.

It was reported that the injured are receiving treatment at public hospitals in Sagaing Region, Mandalay Region, and Naypyidaw Council Area and that there is an urgent need for blood was also reported.

Several ministry buildings, were also reported to be collapsed, including those of the Foreign Ministry and the Labor Ministry.

All employees of the air traffic control tower in the city were also reported to be killed by the earthquake.

The quake was felt in China's Yunnan state. Two people were reported to be lightly injured and hospitalized in the city of Ruili, Yunnan after the jolt, according to the ShanghaiEye media.

Both tremors, having a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) depth, affected mobile phone communications.

Images shared by local media showed that buildings and roads were damaged. The jolts were also felt in the neighboring countries.

In a brief statement, the UN International Children's Emergency Fund said it was "deeply concerned" for the safety of children and families affected by the devastating earthquake.

"We are working with partners to assess the impact and provide immediate assistance as the situation unfolds," it added.