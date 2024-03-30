EU's resolve to defend Ukraine will only become stronger, says Borrell

30 March 2024 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

The EU's resolve to defend Ukraine will only become stronger, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell on his official X account.

“Two years after Bucha was liberated, Russia is repeating massive attacks against civilians and Ukraine's energy infrastructure to undermine the economy and the resilience of the Ukrainian people,” Borrel added.

It is worth noting that a large-scale war between Russia and Ukraine began on February 24, 2022.

