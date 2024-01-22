TransContainer to purchase over 1,200 domestically-made flatcars

22 January 2024 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

TransContainer has signed contracts on purchase of more than 1,200 new domestically-produced flatcars for the transportation of high-capacity containers, the Russian container operator said in a statement, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"PJSC TransContainer (part of Delo Group) will purchase 1,230 new 80-foot flatcars for the transportation of high-capacity containers," the statement reads.

Russian manufacturers of rolling stock will supply flatcars, the company noted, adding that it will receive flatcars manufactured by domestic enterprises in batches during 2024.

"The continued growth of the container transportation market in 2023 predetermines an increase in the flatcar fleet to fully meet the customer’s needs. In 2024, TransContainer plans to pay special attention to this investment field: the company will continue to purchase wagons depending on the price conditions in the rolling stock market," President of TransContainer Mikhail Kontserev was quoted as saying.