UAE introduces visa-free regime for citizens of Uzbekistan

16 January 2024 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

On January 16, 2024, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to the UAE Abdulaziz Akkulov and the Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs Khalid Abdullah Humaid Belhoul signed a cooperation protocol between the Government of Uzbekistan and the Government of the UAE on mutual exemption from entry visa requirements, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

The document will officially enter into force on February 16, 2024.