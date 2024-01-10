Germany is interested in early withdrawal of Russian border guards from Armenia

10 January 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Germany is interested in the speedy withdrawal of Russian border guards from Armenia, in exchange for this and some other anti-Russian steps Berlin offers Yerevan financial assistance, an informed source tells TASS news agency, Azernews reports.

"Germany seeks to drag Armenia into the West's anti-Russian policy. Berlin's task is to dissociate Yerevan from Moscow as much as possible. The Germans are interested in the speedy withdrawal of Russian border guards from Armenian territory and the country's authorities' purging of their state apparatus from those friendly to Russia, including the lustration of the armed forces, special services, and law enforcement agencies.

In return, Berlin offers to provide Yerevan with financial and technical assistance, as well as support the efforts of Nikol Pashinyan's government to keep the Garabagh Armenians from mass emigration to the European Union," the interlocutor of the agency said.

