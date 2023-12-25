Berlin to take increased security measures on New Year's Eve

25 December 2023 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Increased security measures will be taken in Berlin on New Year's Eve, one of the reasons is the consequences of the Middle East conflict, Azernews reports.

This was stated to the DPA agency by the head of the metropolitan police, Barbara Slovik.

"The police presence on the streets will be the largest in decades," she said. "First of all, this is due to the Middle East conflict, which complicates the situation." According to her, up to 2,500 law enforcement officers will be on duty on the streets, another 500 representatives of the federal police will guard order at train stations and city train stations.

Since October 7, about 3,500 offenses have been registered in Germany in connection with the conflict in the Gaza Strip, most of them committed on the basis of anti-Semitism. First of all, we are talking about the manifestation of violence, xenophobia, causing property damage, and countering the guards. On October 8, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced his decision to carefully protect Israeli state facilities, Jewish cultural and religious institutions in Germany.

