Small HPP to be built in Kyrgyzstan's Jalal-Abad region

18 May 2023 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

A small hydroelectric power plant will be built in the southern part of Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev said at a regular meeting of the Coordination Council of Development Institutions, Azernews reports citing Trend.

The HPP with an estimated capacity of 26.4 megawatts will be built in the Mailuu-Suu town of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The price of the project is $35.6 million. The construction was initiated by the Mailuu-Suu Lamp Plant.

During the meeting, besides the aforementioned project, the modernization of Kyrgyzneftegaz company, and the construction of a sports complex in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek were discussed.

According to Torobaev, development funds and state-owned banks contribute to the implementation of the projects, as well as provide an impetus for the development of the entire economy.

He noted that financial institutions should actively participate in economic processes, and work closely with businesses to meet the needs of entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan generated 4.6 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity from January through March 2023, which is 13 percent more than 4.1 billion kWh in the same period of 2022.

Recently, Kyrgyzstan has reached an agreement with Russia to import 500 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2023, and 314 million kilowatt-hours in the first quarter of 2024, to cover the existing deficit.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz