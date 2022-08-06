India, Israel set to strengthen cooperation in water sector at 17th Everything About Water Expo 2022

6 August 2022 23:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The 17th Everything About Water Expo 2022 was inaugurated today by Ambassador of Israel in India Naor Gilon in the national capital to strengthen the cooperation between Israel and India in the water sector and the longstanding ties between the two nations, Trend reports citing ThePrint.

Israel is the country partner in the event, which is taking place at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from August 4-6.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Gilon said, “We are happy to bring 4 Israeli water experts as speakers in this Water Expo. They took part in a conference, where they shared their experience and technical know-how about advanced technologies and Israel-India partnership in the field of water. The visit of these water experts to India, to take part in this Water Expo, has further deepened the ongoing water partnership between our two countries.”

An international conference on innovative and sustainable water and environmental technologies has been launched at the Water Expo in which four high-level water experts from Israel participated.

The experts shared their knowledge and expertise in a session about India-Israel water partnership and the session was chaired by the Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga, G. Asok Kumar.

The four Israeli water experts who marked their presence during the event were CEO of Meniv Rishon Ltd, Israel, Sally Levy, Senior Deputy Legal Adviser of the Governmental Authority For Water And Sewage (IWA) of Israel, Tahel Brandes, Professor Hadas Mamane, Head, Environmental Engineering Program and The Water-Energy (WE) Lab, School Of Mechanical Engineering, Tel Aviv University, Israel and Dr Lior Asaf, Water Attache, Embassy Of Israel, New Delhi.

Notably, the conference also witnessed participation of Indian officials working in the water sector.

Another highlight of the event was the inauguration of an Israeli pavilion, which showcased cutting-edge water technologies of 8 leading Israeli water companies.

The Israeli water companies introduced solutions related to water distribution and management, filtration, leak detection, wastewater treatment, desalination and water security.

Moreover, the importance of the water partnership between Israel and India can be understood from the fact that both countries signed two major water agreements to increase cooperation in water conservation and state water utility reform during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel in 2017.

India is the only country wherein Israel has the position of Water Attache to help share Israeli best practices and technologies for advancements in India’s water management sector.

