By Trend

The business forum organized by Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan together with Italian Trade Agency has taken place in Ashgabat, said a message from Turkmen government.

The Italian delegation includes more than thirty companies functioning in the area of fuel and energy complex (FEC), chemical and food industry, agriculture, in particular such companies as Eni, Maire Tecnimont, Nuovo Pignone, FATA, Kerry Logistics, Aermec, Brunel.

The Ambassador of Italy to Turkmenistan Diego Ungaro noted that the volume of Turkmen exports to Italy has almost tripled from the beginning of this year, and the volume of Italian products imported in Turkmenistan has increased by 50 percent, the message says.

"The representatives of business circles of Italy expressed their special interest in expansion of fruitful contacts with private sector of Turkmen economy," said Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry.

The presence of the Italian business on the Turkmen market is noticeable in oil and gas sector. In November 2014, the Eni company extended its activity in Turkmenistan within Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for 10 years. This refers to oil and gas bearing contract area of more than 1,000 square kilometers in Balkan region of the country. The company also expressed its interest in exploration of offshore blocks 19 and 20 in Turkmen sector of Caspian Sea with reserves of more than 500 million tons of oil and 630 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz