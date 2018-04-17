By Trend

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov received the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier, Uzbekistan Daily media outlet reported.

According to the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry, Lamberto Zannier shared his impressions about his visit to Ferghana and Namangan regions, in particular, negotiations with representatives of local authorities, as well as meetings held in Kyrgyz, Russian, Tajik and other cultural centers.

During the meeting at the Foreign Ministry, the OSCE representative highly assessed the cardinal changes taking place in Uzbekistan in all spheres, measures taken by the Government of Uzbekistan to develop cooperation with the countries of the region.

It was underluned that Uzbekistan pays special attention to ensuring interethnic harmony and religious tolerance, strengthening ties of friendship between representatives of various nations and nationalities.

Under the program of the visit, the OSCE High Commissioner will also hold meetings and negotiations in the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Relations with Foreign Countries, Cultural Centers and other departments of Uzbekistan.

---

