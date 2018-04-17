By Trend

Bank Melli Iran has opened the first LC for providing trade finance using Iran and Turkey's national currencies swap agreement in Turkey.

The step has been realized as a move to support using national currencies in foreign trade between the two countries, Mehr news agency reported.

Upon the agreement, there is no need for third-party currency, often the USD and Euro, to settle foreign exchange transactions, and the purchases, transfers and financial transactions will be transferred to the banking system through currency operations, minimizing possible risks for the businessmen of the two countries.

Also, according to the arrangements made by this pact, credits will be provided for Iranian traders to Turkish lira and through the sources provided by the swap contract.

Given the high volume of trade with Turkey at about six billion dollars, the use of national currencies under the currency swap agreement will significantly help facilitate banking and trade issues between the two countries.