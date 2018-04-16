By Trend

As many as 461 employees of the Turkish Foreign Ministry have been dismissed as part of the fight against the FETO terrorist group following the military coup attempt in Turkey, said Mevlut Cavusoglu, the country’s foreign minister, Turkish media reported April 16.

He noted that the number of those dismissed makes about 20 percent of all employees of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The foreign minister also noted that there are consular employees and advisers of the Foreign Ministry among the dismissed.

The Turkish authorities accuse the leader of the Hizmet (FETO) movement, Fethullah Gulen, who resides in the US, of being involved in an attempted military coup, and demand the US to extradite him.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country. Meanwhile, a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

The death toll as a result of the military coup attempt stood at over 250 people, and more than 2,000 people were wounded.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz