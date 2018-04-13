By Trend

Turkey will resolutely fight terrorists in Iraq and Syria, the Turkish media cited the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying April 13.

Erdogan added that presently, the Turkish Armed Forces continue to carry out the Operation Olive Branch in Syria.

"The world community must know that the Turkish Armed Forces have released Syria’s territory, rather than occupied it," the president said.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, launched the Euphrates Shield Operation against the IS militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.

---

