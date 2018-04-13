By Trend

Projects aimed at developing Uzbekistan's economy has been presented in country's Mirzaabad region with the participation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Uzbek president's office announced.

Mirziyoyev drew attention to the Social web solution program, which is designed to expand the scale of electronic commerce, as well as to create convenience for the population when receiving social services via internet.

The president also stressed the need to support the initiators of the program, providing them with all necessary conditions.

Mirziyoyev also got acquainted with projects on the development of fish breeding, livestock, sericulture, efficient use of rainfed and homestead land, as well as, construction and reconstruction of irrigation and melioration networks.

---

